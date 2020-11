Do you like to sing? Are you a comedian?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you like to sing? Are you a comedian?

If so, you will be able to come and entertain guests at The Destination Midland Open Mic Night on Nov. 19.

Whether you are a performer or someone who just wants to get out and enjoy a night of music, games, drinks. and fun, you will find entertainment at Open Mic Night at The Destination Midland.

Performances will be from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.