SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 34-year-old San Angelo man was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Office investigators Thursday after narcotics were found during a warrant operation.

According to a press release from the TGCSO, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the SO's Criminal Investigation Division and Tactical Team, along with members of the Patrol Division, executed a narcotics search warrant at 21 W. 30th St. in San Angelo.

After gaining entry to the residence, the search turned up approximately 7.5 grams of heroin and approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine. Also located were items associated with narcotics trafficking, including scales and packaging materials. Additionally, a large amount of U.S. currency was seized.

Rory Lee Weatherford was charged with manufacture delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 > = 4g< 200g and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 >=1g<4g. He was transported to Tom Green County Jail without incident.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the operation by agents from Homeland Security and the Center for Tactical Medicine.