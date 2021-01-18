Texas to receive Driver Motor Vehicle recall grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that Texas will receive a DMV Recall Grant.

The grant, which will total $1.3 million and will be divided between Texas, California, and Ohio, will be distributed in an effort to inform vehicle owners about open recalls.

If a recall notice is received by Texas, the notice will include a brief description of the defect, the nature of the recall, and information on getting it fixed immediately at a manufacturer’s authorized dealer.

States will also be encouraged to consider providing recall notification information during driver’s license renewal, emissions checks, or safety inspections.

The NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens expresses how following up with a recalled vehicle repair can save lives.

“Getting a vehicle recall repaired could save your life – or the life of someone you love. We’ve seen remarkable success with this program in Maryland, and we are pleased to be able to expand it to three more states.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also wants drivers to know that all vehicle recall repairs are free at the vehicle brand’s dealership.