AUSTIN, Texas — The State of Texas is temporarily closing all driver license offices across the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the closure does not apply to those applying for their initial CDL. However, visit will only be accepted by appointment. Potential license holders must send an e-mail to cdlappointments@dps.texas.gov.

Gov. Greg Abbott has already suspended the expiration of drivers licenses and other documents. However, drivers will need to visit the DPS website to see if they are eligible to renew online.