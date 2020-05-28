Police chiefs from a number of Texas communities are responding to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody Monday, with a bystander video capturing him calling for help.

In the video, Floyd is heard screaming, “Please! Please! I can’t breathe!" as a police officer continued to press his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Floyd was in handcuffs and became unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.

The four police officers involved have been terminated.

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Since then, the death of Floyd has sparked protests and demands for justice throughout the country.

Law enforcement officers in Texas spoke out on social media about Floyd's death, including police chiefs of departments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Wednesday evening, Denton police chief Frank Dixon tweeted a photo of Floyd and expressed his frustrations.

"I’m tired of hearing, 'That would never happen here.' Let me be clear, it may not be our fault, but we are all to blame," he said.

Dallas police chief Renee Hall said she condemns what happened to Floyd and that no empathy was shown in the video.

Fort Worth police chief Ed Kraus said these types of tragic encounters have occurred in too many cities, including Fort Worth.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said the death of Floyd should be condemned by all in law enforcement and the extended community.

Irving police chief Jeff Spivey shared that he has struggled with how to properly express his feelings regarding the video.

Spivey went on to say that police are better trained than at any point in history and must find ways to ensure this type of incident doesn't happen again.

The Rockwall police chief called for action and said law enforcement officers must do better.

Other police chiefs from across the state expressed similar thoughts:

WFAA also talked to black community members about their thoughts surrounding Floyd's death. They expressed emotions of fear, frustration, and sadness.

Watch the full video below:

