AUSTIN, Texas — The man who has been recognized as the person who "took out" an active shooter at a North Texas church will receive the Medal of Courage from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Jack Wilson is the head of the volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ. That's the church in White Settlement, Texas, where two men were killed in a tragic shooting during a service on Dec. 29.

Wilson was one of the congregants who shot and killed the active shooter who opened fire. The shooter was later identified by officials as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43.

Abbott announced Friday that Wilson will receive the award on Monday, Jan. 13.

Jack Wilson County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Campaign

The medal is given to those who "display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another's life," Abbott said.

It is the highest award given to civilians by the governor, according to his office.

RELATED:

Meet the man who 'took out' the active shooter at a Texas church

Trump praises brave parishioners who stopped Texas church shooter: 'It was over in 6 seconds'

Wilson said he and other members of the security team were watching Kinnunen when he walked into the sanctuary because he was wearing a fake beard and fake wig.

"I don't consider myself a hero at all," Wilson said. "I did what I was trained to do."

President Donald Trump even praised the parishioners who stopped the shooter.

"Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday's church attack," Trump said on Twitter. "It was over in six seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers."

The two congregants killed in the shooting were 67-year-old Richard White and 64-year-old Tony Wallace.

RELATED: 'Stood up against evil': Relatives remember 2 men killed in church shooting

Richard White, left, and Tony Wallace were killed Sunday morning at a White Settlement church.

Courtesy photos

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man attempted to abduct woman jogging in southwest Austin: APD

Timeline: Strong storms expected Friday afternoon

Austin teacher accused of sending explicit messages to student on Instagram