MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County's Texas A&M Agrilife Extension is gearing up for a series of free classes for the public.

Each class will cover an important aspect of horticulture for tree life.

The classes are scheduled as follows:

March 10- How to select and plant trees

April 14 - How to fertilize and water trees

May 12 - How to identify a sick tree

June 9 - How to prune trees and landscape

The classes are free to the public and food will be offered.