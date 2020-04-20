MIDLAND, Texas — Update: Officials have updated the address where the explosion to a site near West County Road 60 and North County Road 1275.

The official address is in Ector County.

Midland Fire Department, Odessa Fire Department, Northeast Midland Volunteer Fire Department are all responding to the blaze.

Officials say the situation is under control.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emergency crews are responding to a tank battery fire in Midland County.

The site crews are responding to is off County Road 40, near 1788.

So far no word on any injuries.

Reports of an explosion started coming in sometime after 8 p.m.

A reporter is on the way to the scene.