After only being open for about a month, Tall City Brewing Company in Midland is topping charts and making history.

The brewery scored the top ten breweries in Texas.





The score comes after "Hopalytics," an Austin based craft beer analytics company, released their Texas craft beer report.

From light to dark, here are the seven beers that made Midland craft beer history.

Marshall Mild - English Mild Ale

Five Hour Drive - Blonde Ale

Haboob - Hefeweizen

2 Degrees of Separation - Red Ale, American Amber

Bird Lady - Pale Ale, American

Hop Up Camper - IPA, American

Iron Orchard Stout - Stout, American

But unique notes and flavors aren't the only things that scored Tall City Brewing a top ten standing.

The survey was based on four categories:

1. Taproom experience

2. Reputation for producing the best beer

3. Excited for the next 12 months

4. Contribution to the Texas craft beer industry





"I thought it was a spam email at first. I was like, 'this isn't real'. We were open when I got the email, for about a month and once I talked to them and realized it was a real, legitimate email.. it was very surreal. It was just all the confirmation of all the planning and all the work we put into it," Jeff Thomas President and Owner of Tall City Brewery.

An atmosphere Thomas, along with his fellow co-owners wanted to create for everyone.

"It started about three and a half years ago and when we first came up with the idea, we didn't really know what we were going to do. We knew we wanted something that didn't necessarily feel like Midland when you're in here. We wanted it very community-oriented where you can bring your family, we can bring events here," said Thomas.

And, it seems they did just that.

"Being from here I see a lot of my friends and family come in and they rave about the beer, but seeing regulars come in that I don't know, that come and come back. That's been really neat," said Thomas. "And then seeing people come from out of town and they come here and they rave about the beer they compare it to other beers where they're from and they say it's either comparable or better that's really cool too."

The report considered over 400 Texas breweries based off the opinion of 900 craft beer drinkers and 140 craft brewing industry professionals.

ADDRESS: 3303 W Golf Course Rd, Midland, TX 79703

HOURS:

Monday- Wednesday: Closed

Thursday- Friday: 3– 9 PM

Saturday: 11 AM– 9 PM

Sunday: 12:59– 5 PM

PHONE: (432) 770-8679

