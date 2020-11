If you are wanting to take a shopping trip but don't want to go to your usual shopping venue, then make a day of it go to a small business.

TEXAS, USA — If you are wanting to take a shopping trip but don't want to go to your usual shopping venue, then make a day of it and go to a small business on Small Business Saturday.

Whether you are wanting to buy a new outfit or try a new vegetable or fruit venue, buying at a small business for Small Business Saturday not only lets you explore a different area of shopping, but helps small business owners as well.