SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has confirmed that remains found Tuesday in Atascosa were indeed a burning body.

First responders were called out to the 12000 block of Wisdom Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a possible burning body.

The sheriff told reporters the victim was burned beyond physical recognition, and investigators are unable to determine the age or gender of the body.

Noting the small stature of the victim, Sheriff Salazar did say the burned body could possibly be a child.

The body was found in a dirt field and had signs of decomposition; it was likely there for a few days, according to the sheriff.

This incident is being handled as a homicide investigation. Deputies with BCSO plan to compare what they have with current missing person cases.

Anyone with a missing loved one is urged to call 210-335-6070.

However, Sheriff Salazar did issue a warning to the public not to jump to any conclusions.

The agency is being guarded about the information that they release because they don't want to give false hope to anyone.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

NTSB looking for witnesses to Sunday night's plane crash near SA Int'l. Airport

The rush to create a universal flu vaccine

Peloton faces social media backlash for new holiday ad

Sushi sold at Trader Joe's, Walgreens and other chains recalled over listeria concerns