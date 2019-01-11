SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (4:18 p.m. Nov. 1): Anthony Rodriguez, 18, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon in connection with a drive-by shooting in south San Angelo early Friday morning, according to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department.

The SAPD said police were dispatched to Club El Patron, 1616 S. Chadbourne St., on a report of a drive-by shooting at 2:45 a.m. Officers applied first aid to three victims who were found on scene with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They were transported to a local hospital for additional treatment.

According to the SAPD press, two of the male victims, ages 21, were treated and later released but a 22-year-old female and a 22-year-old male required emergency surgery and are reportedly in stable condition. A fourth victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to a hospital by private vehicle before police arrived.

A preliminary investigation showed Rodriguez was driving in the El Patron parking lot when he crashed into two parked vehicles. Allegedly, when the suspect was alerted of the collision by bystanders, he responded with gunfire.

Later in the investigation, police learned that Rodriguez was seen in the 700 block of Era Street, where he was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized four firearms, one of which was confirmed stolen.

SAPD said additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Both the San Angelo Police and San Angelo Fire departments responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning in the parking lot of Club El Patron, 1616 S. Chadbourne St.

According to a witness at the scene, the suspect(s) started shooting after an argument in the parking lot. A suspect then led police on a pursuit to the area of Era and State streets.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, four people were sent to the hospital by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

FOX West Texas

An early morning statement from the San Angelo Police Department said: "San Angelo Police are conducting a drive-by shooting investigation with four injured that occurred at Club Patron, 1616 South Chadbourne. Persons of interest have been located and detained. This is an active investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available."

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.