MIDLAND, Texas — These days CBD products come in all shapes and sizes including oils, balms, edibles, and much more.

Though the most important difference between products is how much THC they carry.

Some products claim to be 100% THC free, while others have adopted federal statue and claim to maintain less than .03% THC.

However, there is a big difference in the state of Texas.

According to Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter, the possession of any CBD oil with even a trace of THC is a violation of the law.

Having a minor THC concentrate present could land you with a felony charge.

The Vape Shack in Odessa owned by Melvin Herron is one of the stores in West Texas that carries CBD strains.

"The reason we started carrying CBD is because we had a lot of customers asking us to carry it," said Herron.

Herron says that high demand led him to stock his store's shelves with CBD products.

"We carry THC free products, we're not carrying something that's gonna get someone high and overdose and stuff like that," said Herron.

In Midland, the owner of Premium Vapor, Cory Stuteville, runs a similar operation.

His stocked products are made out of CBD isolates which "ensure that's the only molecule the only chemical in our CBD" items contains, said Stuteville.

While these aren't the only two stores in the area selling CBD products, both owners are quick to defend the products and the good things they have heard about them.

"We hear almost everyday how it helps them and we have repeat customers just because of the great stuff it helps them with," said Herron.

While both owners stand by their sales, the chemistry of their products with the public remains an unstable game.

"Hemp and marijuana are both Cannabinoids, but it is two different things, THC does come from both," said Herron.

This game is one both owners are willing to play.

"Right is right, wrong is wrong, and legal is legal," said Stuteville.