WACO, Texas — Rookie Waco rapper Matt Upshaw and his first-ever original song have taken the state of Texas by storm.

RELATED: Waco man and his crew going viral for catchy rap about Whataburger 'selling out'

Like many Texans, Upshaw said he thinks Whataburger is everything.

"I love the patty melts. I love to Whatasize my meal," Upshaw said.

Upshaw released a fast-spreading video Friday for 'Dear Whataburger,' his catchy song about Whataburger’s decision to sell the restaurant chain to a Chicago investment firm.

RELATED: JJ Watt on Whataburger sale: Let's buy it back!

RELATED: Whataburger for sale? Texas company exploring options

“To hear they were selling out I was like, 'What's going to happen now? What's going to change?'" Upshaw said.

Upshaw got with the owner of Black Mountain Cinema out of Nashville to do the filming and had singer Cooper Bascom on the hook.

“It was fire man. [Bascom] tore it up,” Upshaw. “He made it sound really good, and his chorus melted my heart."

Over the weekend following its release, the video had been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Upshaw said his internet fame is surreal.

“I’m just like, 'What is going on?' Upshaw said. "People are hitting me up on my phone like, 'Matt what is this? What is going on?' You know I’m no professional rapper. I don’t do this for a living, but it’s pretty cool. It’s popping off right now.”

Upshaw said he has more projects in the works.

"We're going to do more," Upshaw said. "We're going to add more to our portfolio I guess you can say."

He said, overall, he wants Whataburger to know that it is okay to expand-- just keep the menu the same.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: