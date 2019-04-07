DALLAS – Police are investigating reports of an alleged assault at a bar in Uptown. A Dallas woman claims she was punched, choked and pushed by a security officer and a uniformed police officer working at Level bar on Sunday.

"I'm extremely sore," said the alleged victim who asked to be identified as "Michelle."

The 24-year-old woman said it has been a rough week, since being banged up and bruised at the club.

"It's like a burn that goes from the side of my face and underneath my nose," Michelle explained as she pointed out numerous injuries covering her body.

The injuries include abrasions, a blackened eye, busted lip and chipped tooth among other issues.

"The security guard is one thing, but when people get attacked by police officers who are here to protect and serve, that bothers me," Michelle said.

Michelle said she went to a day party at Level. She met some friends on the outside patio. The woman claims the problem started when she tried using an upper-level restroom near the bar where her group had a tab.

"There was a security guard who was saying that the upstairs was closed," Michelle explained.

The woman claims things escalated when the security guard ordered her to move and pushed her down the stairs.

"I fell down and then I got back up,” Michelle said. “I'm like, 'Why did you push me?' He pushed me again, and then it just turned into a big altercation. I got choked out, drug by my neck outside."

Michelle said the bouncer then pushed her toward a uniformed female Dallas Police officer who was working security detail outside. She said the officer hit her a few times with closed fists and threw her down more stairs to the concrete.

"I had to peel myself off the sidewalk with a pool of blood,” Michelle explained.

A report about the alleged assault has been filed with police. Now, Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity unit is investigating.

Corwyn Davis is the woman’s attorney. He said, "We'd like to get as many people as possible that witnessed that event to let us know if they have any footage, there were a lot of cameras out there. We'd love to get that if we can."

Level bar has not yet responded to calls for comment about the alleged assault.

Michelle said, "I feel like the people who attacked me need to be punished."

