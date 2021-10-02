Voting open for TxDOT's 'Don't mess with Texas' song contest

Additionally, 10 randomly selected voters will be entered to win a $25 gift card.

TEXAS, USA — TxDOT has opened voting for its "Don't mess with Texas" song contest.

The Lone Star Search gathered dozens of 30 second original songs from applicants in 2020, and now the vote for best song is open to the public.

To vote, you can click or tap here and watch the videos linked on the page. Then select the one you think if the best.

The form also asks you to enter your email address, as 10 randomly selected voters will be entered to win a $25 gift card.

The winner of the search will receive a home recording studio courtesy of Guitar Center.