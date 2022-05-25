Vitalant encourages blood donations in wake of Uvalde shooting

The blood service provider said they have already sent several units of Type O-negative blood to Uvalde.

MIDLAND, Texas — Blood service provider Vitalant is encouraging people across the nation to get out and donate blood following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the organization announced that it has already sent several units of Type O-negative blood to Uvalde's local blood center helping hospitals there.

They pointed to the fact that blood sent to Uvalde was made possible by those who donated days and weeks ago, showing that donating blood is an important way to make a difference.