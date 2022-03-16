'Heart the size of Texas' | University of the Southwest golfer from North Texas among several killed in crash

WFAA spoke with the mother of Laci Stone, a freshman golfer from Nocona, Texas, who died in the crash near Midland.

NOCONA, Texas — A North Texas woman who played golf for the University of the Southwest was one of several people killed in a head-on crash near Midland on Tuesday night.

According to Texas DPS, the fatal crash happened at 8:17 p.m. on FM 1788 north of SH 115. A Ford passenger van that was registered by USW was traveling northbound, while a Dodge 2500 pickup was traveling southbound.

Six students and one faculty member in the van were killed in the crash, according to WFAA sister station, KWES. Laci Stone, a freshman golfer from Nocona, Texas, was one of the people killed in the crash, her mother Chelsi Stone confirmed to WFAA.

”Laci had big dreams and had a heart the size of Texas,” Chelsi Stone said.

Stone also wrote about her daughter on Facebook on Wednesday.

"I’m about to post something that no parent should ever have to post. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. Last night Laci’s golf team was involved in a crash leaving a golf tournament. Our sweet Laci didn’t make it," Chesli Stone wrote.

She called her daughter an absolute ray of sunshine, reminisced on the time they got matching tattoos together and gave everyone thanks for the thoughts and prayers the family has received.

Laci Stone graduated from Nocona High School in 2021 and was a freshman at USW, according to her athletics bio. She is survived by her parents and two siblings.

The University of the Southwest issued the following statement Wednesday after news of the crash broke:

The University of the Southwest can confirm that there has been a fatal bus accident involving the USW men's and women's golf teams. The university is currently attempting to notify family members of those involved in the accident. Counseling and religious services will be available to students, faculty, and staff on campus. The university will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

