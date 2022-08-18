United Family stores across Texas set to host hiring events

The events will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

MIDLAND, Texas — The United Family will be hosting in-store hiring events at all of their United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations across Texas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone interested in interviewing for a job can text either “UNITEDJOBS,” “MARKETSTREETJOBS,” or “AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply, or just show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview.

They are hiring across multiple departments for full and part-time positions. Applicants who receive a job offer can start shifts as early as next week.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.”

Those hired for food service management position are eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.