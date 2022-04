National Work Zone Awareness Week is observed April 11-15.

TEXAS, USA — National Work Zone Awareness Week runs from April 11-15, and the TxDOT El Paso District is bringing attention to the cause through art.

They put up several giant sculptures made entirely of orange traffic barrels that had been hit by distracted drivers.

The pieces featured a snake, a Tyrannosaurus Rex and a road worker.