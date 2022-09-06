TxDOT reminds public to practice bicycle and pedestrian safety

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT is launching a new campaign in hopes of decreasing the frequency of pedestrian and bicycle-related traffic accidents.
Last year 841 people died in Texas from pedestrian-related car crashes, which represents a 15% increase from 2020. 92 people died in bicycle-related car crashes in 2021 across the state of Texas.
Combining those figures accounts for roughly 20% of the 4,490 deaths last year on Texas roads.
In order to cut down this number, TxDOT is reminding Texans to take the following precautions when driving:
- Stop and yield for pedestrians at stop signs and crosswalks.
- When turning, check for pedestrians and bicyclists and yield when appropriate.
- Be sure to pass bikes at a safe distance.
Those walking can follow the pointers below to not only protect themselves, but drivers as well:
- Only cross streets at crosswalks or other appropriate places.
- Abide by all pedestrian and traffic signals.
- Use sidewalks when available or walk on the left side of the road to see oncoming traffic.
Finally, bicyclists should be sure to:
- Always stop at stop signs and red lights.
- Ride in the same direction as traffic or use bike lanes.
- Always use hand signal to show which way you are turning.
- Be sure to ride with a light and reflective clothing if traveling at night.
By following the above rules we can ensure safe travels for all on our roads.