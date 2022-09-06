TxDOT reminds public to practice bicycle and pedestrian safety

After a rise in pedestrian and bicycle related deaths, TxDOT launches a campaign to prevent further accidents.

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT is launching a new campaign in hopes of decreasing the frequency of pedestrian and bicycle-related traffic accidents.

Last year 841 people died in Texas from pedestrian-related car crashes, which represents a 15% increase from 2020. 92 people died in bicycle-related car crashes in 2021 across the state of Texas.

Combining those figures accounts for roughly 20% of the 4,490 deaths last year on Texas roads.

In order to cut down this number, TxDOT is reminding Texans to take the following precautions when driving:

Stop and yield for pedestrians at stop signs and crosswalks.

When turning, check for pedestrians and bicyclists and yield when appropriate.

Be sure to pass bikes at a safe distance.

Those walking can follow the pointers below to not only protect themselves, but drivers as well:

Only cross streets at crosswalks or other appropriate places.

Abide by all pedestrian and traffic signals.

Use sidewalks when available or walk on the left side of the road to see oncoming traffic.

Finally, bicyclists should be sure to:

Always stop at stop signs and red lights.

Ride in the same direction as traffic or use bike lanes.

Always use hand signal to show which way you are turning.

Be sure to ride with a light and reflective clothing if traveling at night.