CANTON, Texas — People in Canton are surveying the damage left behind after a severe storm moved across the city

Several buildings were dammed in the storm.

What is believed to be a tornado caused major damage to the exterior of a gas station and convenience store.

People who took shelter inside the gas station's bathroom say it's an experience they will never forget.

Storm survivor, Crystal Herrera, "We seen it spiral up right across the road. I told everybody, 'lets go' we went to the bathroom. We hunkered down. We heard the building just pull away from itself... Something I haven't ever been though. There's no words. Like until, you know... I... Man, I can't"

Also witnessing the tornado, Jerry Lane, "By the time you saw it, if you didn't already have a place you could be very soon, you wasn't gonna make it, because it was really moving, really moving".

Several reports of tornadoes were received in Denton, Collin, Rockwall, and Van Zandt counties.