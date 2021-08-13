Texas House votes in favor of civil arrest for House Democrats who haven't returned to Texas capitol

With the second special session underway, the Texas House is looking to civil arrests in order to restore quorum.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Legislature is in yet another special session, after House Democrats broke quorum during the first special session. They are now breaking quorum again.

After only a few Democrats have returned, the House is now turning to civil arrests.

For the legislators at the state capitol, it’s all about making sure everybody is doing the job they were elected to do, voting on important agenda items.

What exactly does it mean to put someone on civil arrest?

"A civil arrest, which is what we’re talking about with regard to these runaway democrats, they're not even taken into custody, but basically escorted back to the Texas capitol, to the floor of the House of Representatives, of where they have been elected to work and are duty-bound to be present," Brooks Landgraf, one of the Permian Basin's state representatives said.

Once the House votes on the civil arrests, it’s the House sergeant-at-arms who delegates from there.

"They do have the authority and have actually deputized the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist them in this effort, just because DPS has more resources in a state-wide reach and are better equipped to actually perform some of these tasks," Landgraf said.

When it comes to voting, the House needs quorum to vote on agenda items. Is the same true for civil arrests?

The short answer is no. Quorum is not needed to vote on civil arrests or a call on the House.

"The other vote that we can take is a vote to authorize the arrest of members again as a civil arrest for the purpose of establishing a quorum," Landgraf said. "So these are the only two actions that we can take without 100 members being here."

Former House Speaker Tom Craddick has seen a walkout like this before, and he believes elected officials need to be at the capitol regardless of where they stand on certain issues.