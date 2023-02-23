Texas House Speaker forms committee to consider gun-related legislature

AUSTIN, Texas — Dade Phelan, Speaker of the Texas House, has formed the House Select Committee on Community Safety, which will consider gun-related legislated proposals during the state's current legislative session.
The committee, which has 13 members, has jurisdiction over matters relating to the sale, use, possession and transfer of guns and ammo, as well as associated criminal offenses and penalties.
“The Texas House intends to do everything in our power to keep children and classrooms in our state safe,” Phelan said in a statement. “While there are many factors related to this wide-ranging issue that our chamber will discuss during the legislative session, such as mental health, social media and school safety, a necessary component to this conversation will be related to firearm safety.”
Phelan further said the individuals appointed to serve on the committee bring extensive knowledge related to public safety and homeland security, along with the personal knowledge from their districts.
“I trust that the members of this committee will thoroughly examine the legislation that comes before them, guiding the rest of our chamber on a robust and much-needed conversation this legislative session," Phelan added.
The following members were appointed to the committee:
- Rep. Ryan Guillen, Chair
- Rep. Jarvis Johnson, Vice Chair
- Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers
- Rep. Dustin Burrows
- Rep. Terry Canales
- Rep. Mark Dorazio
- Rep. Vikki Goodwin
- Rep. Sam Harless
- Rep. Justin Holland
- Rep. Tracy King
- Rep. Brooks Landgraf
- Rep. Joe Moody
- Rep. Ellen Troxclair
The 88th Legislature's regular session began on Jan. 10 and will end on May 29.