Texas governor discusses importance of Texas State Parks as they reach 100-year milestone

Governor Greg Abbott spoke passionately about the need to preserve all 89 Texas State Parks, while looking to add more for future generations in the next century.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Those native to West Texas likely know about several amazing state parks in the area, ranging from the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool at Balmorhea State Park, to the picturesque views of mountains and canyons at Big Bend Ranch State Park, to the sandhills of Monahans.

This year marks the centennial celebration of Texas State Parks, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about that Wednesday night.

Governor Abbott spoke passionately when discussing the beauty that is present in all 89 state parks around the Lone Star State.

Over 640,000 acres of state parks have been developed in Texas over the last 100 years, and the goal for the next century is to preserve them while adding more.

“We need to be good conservationists, as it concerns our beautiful land," said Abbott.

As Texas State Parks reach a milestone in their history, the focus needed for them has never been greater.

With the population increasing as more people move to Texas, jobs have been created at a higher rate than any other state in the country.

An increase in people and jobs means an increase in businesses and development, factors that are welcome but at an appropriate balance.

“Yes, we want people to come here," said Abbott. "Yes, we want Texas to grow. Yes, we want Texas to prosper. But we can do that while at the very same time conserving the beautiful parks that we have, and adding to them to make Texas even more appealing to future generations.”

The governor spoke on the consequences if Texans do not work to at least preserve the state parks.

“There would be fewer scouts going on scouting trips to parks, fewer kids getting to see what the outdoors is all about and more of just concrete for them to live on," said Abbott. "We’re better than that.”

The task ahead for the next 100 years is to avoid that reality.

“We must protect the glorious parks that we already have, and find ways to add new acreage of more parkland here in the great state of Texas," said Abbott. "When we do that all together, we’re going to be proud of what we call home.”

The goal is to open a new state park every two to three years. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, between Forth Worth and Abilene, is the next state park set to open later this year.