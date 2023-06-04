Gov. Abbott announces new action on fentanyl crisis in Texas at 'One Pill Kills' summit

The action taken followed several panel discussions, with a focus on better education regarding the dangers of fentanyl and increased availability of Narcan.

AUSTIN, Texas — The fight against fentanyl in Texas continued Thursday at the state capitol.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a "One Pill Kills" summit, where over 250 fentanyl advocates from across the state came together to continue to work on finding solutions to the deadly problem.

Abbott held a press conference after the summit, where he announced two items of action. This comes after he designated the fentanyl crisis as an emergency item during his state of the state address in February.

That decision by the governor has allowed for progress to be made more quickly in the effort to save lives.

“This is a fight that cannot be fought alone," said Stefanie Turner, founder of the organization Texas Against Fentanyl. "We need help, we need action and we cannot – and will not – back down.”

On Thursday, Turner and her organization helped Abbott stage three panel discussions aimed at fighting the crisis, and they resulted in action being taken.

“To break through that knowledge and information barrier, Texas, today, is launching a $10 million multimedia campaign to educate Texans [on] how to prevent, recognize and reverse fentanyl poisoning in Texas," said Gov. Abbott. “We’re announcing a statewide distribution of life-saving Narcan. It will go to all 254 counties. Starting out, it will be a total of 20,000 units delivered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd to local sheriffs for local distribution.”

Other discussion may lead to further positive developments at some point during the 88th legislative session.

Legislation that is in the works includes stopping the flow of fentanyl in the state, increasing prosecution on those who distribute the deadly substance and increasing awareness in schools.

“We are making sure that our students in our schools, and our teachers, have the training, and the resources, and the access to what they need in order to make sure that children and teachers are educated – not only about the effects and the dangers of fentanyl – but the life-saving nature of Narcan, and how to use [it] properly and appropriately," said State Representative Tom Oliverson.

Turner added more on what her organization is working on with education.

“Providing the facts and dangers of fentanyl to students and parents is the single most effective way to reach the age group that is most impacted," said Turner. "We are in phase one of developing a project-based learning curriculum. This will be aligned to state standards and implemented using a cross-curricular approach.”

The current legislative session ends on May 29, and Oliverson said a package of bills related to the fight against fentanyl is being constructed.