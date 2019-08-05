The recently introduced Texas Bill 4364 would prohibit consumers from buying candy, energy drinks over a certain level of caffeine, chips, and cookies from Texas's nutrition assistance program, better known as food stamps.

"You know unfortunately people on SNAP are in situations where they have limited funds and limited access to funds to be able to provide food. That's why they're on SNAP to begin with," said Libby Campbell, West Texas Food Bank Director.

Republican State Representative Briscoe Cain filed the bill stating that “House Bill 4364 seeks to curb the spread of diabetes and other health complications among Texans in at-risk populations by eliminating sugary drinks and snacks from the state’s nutrition assistance program.”

"Of course we have high diabetes, we have obesity in our kiddos, we got heart disease, those kinds of things, and usually if you're located in the food desert to be able to purchase high-quality fresh produce or fresh food, it really is at a higher rate because we are off the beaten trail to be able to get that product," said Campbell.

Many for the bill argue that people abuse the food stamp system and that the government should provide healthier options instead of treats and junk foods.

But others argue that healthier foods are twice as expensive.

"Sometimes when people do purchase those kinds of products with SNAP, it's not because of nutritional value it's just because they need food to put on the table for their kiddos. And that's why there's an important part of what the food banks do and our partner agencies that we work with through the 19 counties, is we help fill that void," said Campbell.

If passed, the bill will go in to effect in September.