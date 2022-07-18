Texas Airbnb host-guests earned $75 million last summer

"We are a family of four that travels to France for the summer every year to visit our family," said Airbnb user Janet, who hosts Blissfully Wild in Idyllwild-Pine Cove, California. "While we are away, we are able to earn enough income to pay for the tickets, airport parking, dog care and then some. These trips were a financial burden for years until we discovered your platform. Now we go and are so much more relaxed with the entire process and have enjoyed the income so much that we rent out the house once or twice a month now and use those weekends to make extra income while also paying for little obscure mini breaks."