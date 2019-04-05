Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler told KVUE that a man's body has been found near Dripping Springs in receded flood waters.

Sheriff Cutler said Saturday morning that the body was found in the same area where a man is believed to have gone missing during flash flooding off Bell Springs Road Friday night.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Cutler confirmed the body was that of 55-year-old missing man Michael Brandon Hurlbut.

At the press conference, authorities said that a car had gone off the road. Search and rescue teams found the body on Saturday afternoon near the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Road.

The impact of the floodwaters carried Hurlbut about a mile downstream, according to the sheriff.

Hurlbut was able to make one last phone call to a family member while his car was swept off the road, but they lost contact with him.

Authorities said no one else is missing from that area as of right now.

