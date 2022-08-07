Sea turtle release season continues in South Texas

Most of these turtles will have another chance at life thanks to people who get them help by calling the Texas Sealife Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four loggerheads and eight green sea turtles made their way back into the water, Friday morning, at the sea turtle release on Port Aransas' beach marker 35.

Organizers with the ARK at University of Texas' Marine Science Institute said this is all thanks to the public who calls the Texas Sealife Center when they find animals in distress.

Recently, the Sealife Center has been seeing a lot of loggerheads, which is unusual, so they are working as quickly as possible to get them back home to make room for others to rehabilitate.

3NEWS caught up with the Fisher family who were visiting from Liberty, Texas to see how they found out about event.

"So, we stayed about 12 minutes down the road, we love the beach, and then we were sent the link," Stephanie Fisher said. "Today is our day that we go home and we wanted the boys to experience the sea turtle release."

Releases are always something to look forward to. Some of these sea turtles sustain injuries from getting caught in fishing lines and others are sometimes hit by boats, so their rehabilitation is so important.

UT Marine Science Institute Reserve Director Jace Tunnel was in attendance, Friday, and shared his goals for these releases.

"The whole point of this is education outreach; Making sure that we provide education to them so they make a connection to these sea turtles," he explained. "That they're able to care for them and want to help protect them for the next generation."

To learn more about the Texas Sealife Center, visit their page here, and for information on future releases, visit their Facebook page.

