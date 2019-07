HOUSTON — A police helicopter made a hard landing near Hobby Airport on Thursday night, the Houston Police Department confirms.

The pilot and flight training officer on board were able to get out of the craft without serious injury, according to HPD. Both of them were being evaluated at the scene.

There is damage to the helicopter, but the extent of that damage is unclear.

HPD released photos that showed the aircraft on its side with damage to the rotor.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM