EL PASO, Texas — Border agents apprehend a record-setting number of migrants at the southern border.

This video from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the migrants, numbering 1,036 attempting to cross into the U.S. Illegally near El Paso, Texas Wednesday.

It's the largest number recorded by border patrol the previous record of 424 was set last month.

The majority, if not all, coming from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Among the thousand plus… 63 children traveling alone.