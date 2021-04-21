OneStar introduces website to connect Texans with volunteer opportunities

The debut of the website, named VolunteerTX, occurred during National Volunteer Week, held April 18-24.

TEXAS, USA — The OneStar Foundation celebrated this year’s National Volunteer Week, held April 18-24, in a big way. The foundation debuted VolunteerTX, their website dedicated to connecting Texans with volunteer opportunities across the state.

OneStar CEO Chris Bugbee said in a press release that the organization created the website after realizing that many citizens who don’t volunteer just don’t know where to start.

“When we realized the primary barrier standing between many Texans and volunteering was a way to find meaningful volunteer opportunities, we knew we had to do something,” Bugbee said. “VolunteerTX connects individuals with projects and organizations that inspire them to serve.”

The website features nearly 2,000 listings for volunteer opportunities across Texas in one spot, with several filters to find best-fit options for users.

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott said through connecting individuals with volunteer opportunities, OneStar is creating a brighter future for the state.

“Texans truly are generous by nature,” Abbott said. “We have seen again and again — during floods, fires and hurricanes, or even in the challenges of daily life — that no force of nature is more powerful than Texans helping Texans. VolunteerTX is the perfect tool to help Texans make even more of a positive difference in their communities. The Governor and I thank OneStar for creating an even brighter future for the Lone Star State.”