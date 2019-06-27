In Texas, the Safe Haven Law or Baby Moses Law is in place to allow those who wish to surrender a newborn to do so safely.

Parents can drop off a newborn at fire stations, hospitals or emergency centers and avoid being charged.

However, the baby must be 60 days old or younger and be unharmed. It also must be given to an employee who works in the safe places.

The employee also has the right to ask for any family or medical history needed to get the child the appropriate medical attention.

Officials say they hope people are more aware of the laws following the video of an officer finding a baby abandoned in a plastic bag in the woods of Georgia.

