Officer killed in Levelland standoff to be laid to rest Friday

A scholarship has been started at South Plains College in Bartlett's name

LUBBOCK, Texas — The SWAT Commander killed in a Levelland standoff on July 15 will be laid to rest on Friday.

Sergeant Joshua Blake Bartlett's services will be held at Trinity Church in Lubbock at 7002 Canton Avenue. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10 a.m. and internment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Bartlett, 38, was serving as SWAT Commander for the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. He had been with the sheriff's office for nine years in addition to his service in the U.S. Army.