Natural gas is here to stay in Texas cities

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that would keep cities from banning or discriminating against individual energy sources, such as natural gas.

MIDLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott signed a law a few days ago in response to a growing trend out on the west coast. Cities out there are starting to ban natural gas as an energy source for new construction and utility services.

Oil and gas industries in the Permian Basin look to be in support of the new law that has already gone into effect.

Tommy Taylor, director of oil and gas development at Fasken Oil and Ranch, sees natural gas as affordable and reliable.

"There’s no perfect power source, but natural gas is abundant here," Taylor said. "We have a huge supply of it. It burns clean, it’s super affordable, and we need to utilize it."

Taylor said that banning natural gas, as cities out on the west coast are starting to do, restricts choice, and people deserve the freedom to choose.

"We believe that we need a very diverse supply of energy," Taylor said. "It’s good for all of us. It improves reliability. You know natural gas was one of those sources that really helped us during the winter storm Uri."

He said that without natural gas, energy to heat your home or to cook, will end up costing you more.

"Your power bill is going up," Taylor said. "It’s going way up, and the people that are struggling to pay their power bill now won’t be able to afford their power bill if we completely displace natural gas."

Bigger than that, utilizing natural gas is just one facet of how America is closer to being independent and not relying on foreign energy.