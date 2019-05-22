MCALLEN, Texas — Widespread illness prompts the temporary closure of a migrant processing center in South Texas.

Customs and border protection, suspending intake operations at the centralized processing center in McAllen.

After finding a large number of detainees with high fevers linked to a flu-related illness.

Tuesday's closure coming a day after the death of 16-year-old Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez.

He'd been at the McAllen center for six days before a flu diagnosis.

And died Monday after being transferred to a smaller border patrol station.

The statement from customs and border protection:

"on May 21, 2019, medical staff at the centralized processing center (CPC) in McAllen, Texas identified a large number of subjects in custody with high fevers whom are also displaying signs of a flu related illness. Medical staff are currently working to provide all subjects with proper medical treatment.

To avoid the spread of illness, the Rio Grande Valley sector has temporarily suspended intake operations at the CPC. Individuals apprehended in sector will be held at other locations until this situation is resolved.”