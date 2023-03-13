Midlander among 3 people appointed to Texas Tech board of regents

Tim G. Culp is president of Southwest Royalties, Inc. and Desert Production, Inc.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is among the names of three people Governor Greg Abbott appointed to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents.

Tim G. Culp received a bachelor's degree in business administration in accounting from Texas Tech.

He currently serves as president of Southwest Royalties, Inc. and Desert Production, Inc.

He previously served as founder and president of Tandem Energy Corporation and as vice president of Adobe Resources Corporation.

Culp is a member of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, where he was previously on the board of directors. He is also a former member of the Texas Society of CPAs and the American Society of CPAs.

He is chair of the Texas Tech University Foundation Board, Texas Tech University Athletics Committee Executive Team and the First United Methodist Church Midland Executive Team.

He is a former board member of the Midland Chamber of Commerce and former chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society – West Texas Division.