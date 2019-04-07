Updated at 2:33 p.m. with information on criminal background.

A man wearing only women's underwear was captured on a doorbell surveillance video unscrewing a porch light at a Wylie home. Now he faces a criminal trespass charge.

Michael Jimenez, 36, was arrested Wednesday in the June 30 incident. He remains in the Collin County jail in lieu of $2,500 bail on the misdemeanor charge.

Jimenez has a lengthy criminal record in Dallas County, including a conviction for indecency with a child in 2004. He also has charges for burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, court records show.

A Wylie homeowner noticed something strange on his home surveillance camera and called police Sunday.

Michael Jimenez was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.

Collin County jail

The ring.com video shows a man, dressed only in women's underwear, unscrewing a porch light before walking away. It happened during the night at a home in the 300 block of Stoneybrook Drive, near South Ballard Avenue in Wylie.

The video was posted on Reddit in hopes someone could identify him.

Police have not said the reason behind his actions.

More on WFAA: