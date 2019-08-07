AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man arrested in Jefferson County after hitting law enforcement vehicles in a high-speed chase near Louisiana is linked to the death of missing woman San Juana Macias, police said on Tuesday.

The Austin Police Department said Tuesday they located a woman's body and believe it is Macias, a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday.

Police were called to investigate Macias's disappearance on Sunday. Comments made to family members by her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Jerome Wingwood, led them to believe her life was in imminent danger and Wingwood was fleeing the state to avoid arrest.

Macias was last seen on Friday, July 5 at 1105 Clayton Ln. at about 4 p.m.

Wingwood was the target of a police pursuit on Monday in Jefferson County that continued into Beaumont, Orange County and Westlake, Louisiana, police said. The pursuit lasted over an hour and ended when Wingwood crashed into a two police cars, causing a major crash between a car and an 18-wheeler, before being apprehended.

On Tuesday, Wingwood reportedly led detectives to the body of a Hispanic woman, believed that of Macias, at the Roadway Inn at 1601 E. Hwy 290 in Austin. Police said the body had "obvious trauma."

APD said it is still waiting for official identification from the Medical Examiner's Office and will provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

