HOUSTON — Maleah Davis died of homicidal violence, according to the medical examiner's office.

Maleah Davis' body was found May 31 in a trash bag along a road in Arkansas.

The body was discovered after suspect Derion Vence reportedly shared its location to community activist Quanell X in a jailhouse meeting.

Vence is currently charged with tampering with evidence.

Harris County prosecutors claim Vence concealed Davis' body so it would not be available to Houston Police Department detectives during their investigation.

“We are responsible for making sure a situation of this kind never happens again in this city, this state or in this country," Mayor Turner said.

At this time, no one has been charged with murder for Maleah's death.