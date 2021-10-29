Lawyer for Kerrville drag race victim provides details of legal action

Tragedy struck the self-billed "Airport Race Wars 2" around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Lawyers representing Santiago Abel Martinez's family, the 8-year-old who was killed at when a drive lost control at a Kerrville drag race, held a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

"We are presently conducting a fact finding mission to gather more details about the incident in question, about all involved in this tragic incident which transpired in Kerrville, Texas," the family's attorney told KENS 5 earlier in the week.

Andrew Toscano and Shawn Brown, the lawyers involved in the case, said they have sent notices to multiple parties, including the City of Kerrville. However, they said the Kerrville Police Department has not completed their investigation. They also said 15 total people were injured.

They are also representing 46-year-old Rebeca Cedillo of Converse, who passed away. Cedillo and Santiago were related. Cedillo reportedly had two kids.

Martinez was reportedly walking to the concession stand at the exact moment the Ford Mustang lost control.

The clients are longtime residents of south San Antonio.

"This was a very close-knit family," said Toscano, standing in front of an alter honoring Santiago. "This is going to be a life-long process, in terms of their grieving process."

Toscano says he intends to file a lawsuit within the next week in Bexar County.

"We intend to be filing suit against multiple sponsors that have a principal place of business here in San Antonio," he added.

Martinez's brother, Abel, spoke at the alter with emotion, detailing his last phone call with his little brother.

"I wish I could have talked to him longer," he said. "He was amazing and smart."

When asked if he has a message for the public, he thanked the community for support following the service in Santiago's honor.

Santiago loved cars and there were lines of them for his service.

Tanya Flores, the sister-in-law of Cedillo and aunt of Santiago, spoke as well.

"We are going to miss her forever," she said. "Enjoy your kids as much as you can...because you never know when it will be the last time you seen them."

When attorneys were asked about waivers being signed before the race, Toscano says it wasn't a requirement to sign a release. He added, if there was a waiver, he's confident it wouldn't hold up in court since children were among the victims.

Tragedy struck the self-billed "Airport Race Wars 2" around 3:20 p.m. Saturday when KPD officials said a car participating in the race "lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators."

Kerrville Police are leading the ongoing investigation, and said that the Mustang lost rear traction and began to slide from side to side on the track before sliding off the track.

Multiple GoFundMe fundraisers have been organized to help victims with medical expenses and funeral costs.

Martinez, a 6-year-old and 46-year-old Rebeca Cedillo of Converse passed away after the crash.

Four others were airlifted to hospitals in Austin and San Antonio. Chance Jones, 26, is reportedly in stable condition. Katy Walls, 27, is reportedly in "fair condition" at University Hospital in San Antonio, authorities said Thursday. The fourth victim airlifted was Cedillo, who was in critical condition at the time.

The driver, 34-year-old Michael Gonzales of Fort Worth, is hospitalized in stable condition.