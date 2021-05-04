Landgraf's active shooter alert bill passes unanimously out of Senate committee

The bill passed out of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday. This date is also the birthday of the bill's namesake, Leilah Hernandez.

AUSTIN, Texas — Legislation by State Representative Brooks Landgraf to create a Texas Active Shooter Alert System passed unanimously out of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday.

“To get HB 103 over this important hurdle on this special day is a big deal,” Landgraf said. “The Leilah Hernandez Act is one step closer to going into effect to keep Texans safe.”

Hernandez, a 15-year-old Odessa High School student, was the youngest victim killed in the August 31, 2019 Midland-Odessa mass shooting.

“I hope this is welcome news to Leilah’s family, who are still grieving along with the friends and family of the other victims on that horrible day," Landgraf said. "I will continue to work hard to ensure we get this bill across the finish line in honor of all of those we have lost."