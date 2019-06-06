HOUSTON — The City of Houston is designating June 9 as Maleah Davis Day.

The city issued the proclamation to honor the 4-year-old whose remains were found in Arkansas last week, one month after her disappearance.

Mayor Sylvester Turner approved a request earlier this week to turn the Houston City Hall lights pink – her favorite color – on Sunday.

“Just as the light will shine in her memory, we must continue to shine a light on the horrific circumstances that lead to her death and make a promise to protect all children in our community," Turner said in a statement.

Turner asked Houstonians to focus their energy on creating lasting changes in her honor.

“Love your child and hold them close, volunteer at a shelter for women and children, support foster organizations or make a donation to your favorite charity in Maleah's name,” he said.