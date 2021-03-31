x
House Redistricting committee to meet on population projections and redistricting process for West Texas

State Representative Brooks Landgraf is a member and one of only two West Texans appointed to this panel.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas House Redistricting Committee will hold a hearing on April 1 to discuss population projections and the redistricting process of West Texas. 

“We are still waiting on the final data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but there is no time to waste, we need to get to work,” Said State Representative Brooks Landgraf. “We need to hear from West Texans to be sure our voices continue to be heard in Austin and Washington in the decade ahead.”

State Representative Brooks Landgraf is one of only two West Texans appointed onto the panel. 

The House Redistricting Committee is responsible for drafting new district maps for consideration. 

There will be a live broadcast of the event available here. 

