Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in West Texas

Abbott is currently making stops around the state for one final campaign push ahead of the March primaries. On the tour, he is touting a few of his accomplishments during his time in office.

"We were one of the first states to open up and get back to business,” Abbott said. “We are one of only four states in the United States that's far more recovered all jobs that were lost during the pandemic. We have more jobs today than ever before in the history of our state. But also, if you look at the other issues that I've been able to achieve, the last session was the most conservative session ever."