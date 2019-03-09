AUSTIN, Texas — Services have been announced for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez.

They will begin Thursday, Sept. 5, in Edinburg. Sanchez, 49, died Aug. 24, 2019, nearly five months after he was shot in the line of duty.

Sanchez served the department for more than four years, initially stationed in Rio Grande City before being transferred to Edinburg, and then Palmview, where he was stationed at the time of his death.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993.

Sanchez is survived by his wife, Yvonne; two sons; and a daughter.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Legacy Chapels, 4610 S. Jackson Road, in Edinburg.

The funeral service will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Bert Ogden Arena, 4900 S. Interstate 69C in Edinburg. Private interment will follow in the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Trooper Sanchez is the 222nd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. April 6, 2019, Sanchez approached a two-vehicle crash scene in Edinburg. The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene and later shot Sanchez. The suspect was captured and will now face the charge of capital murder.

In the months following the shooting, Texas DPS said Trooper Sanchez and his family received an outpouring of support by countless members of the public, fellow law enforcement partners and hospital staff. A press release from the department said DPS remains extremely grateful for their generosity and support.