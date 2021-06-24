Federal unemployment benefits end very soon for Texans

June 26 is the day that Texas officially opts out of the extra benefits that offer residents $300 a week.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's time to get back to work. That's the main reason that drove Governor Greg Abbott's decision to end federal unemployment benefits in Texas.

That means in just a few days, people living on unemployment could be receiving smaller checks.

Jobs came at a premium during the pandemic. Now, as Texas has opened back up, jobs are readily available.

"The Texas Workforce Commission continues to provide state unemployment benefits and continues to provide a wide variety of programs and services to assist individuals in Texas find jobs, expand their skills, and improve their marketability to employers, with over 850,000 jobs available on mytexascareer.com., Texas is hiring," Cisco Gamez, media and public relations specialist for the TWC said.

However, even though federal unemployment benefits are ending, regular benefits still remain.

"If you are on regular unemployment, the additional $300 a week benefits will end June 26, 2021, but TWC will continue to pay you regular benefits after that date as long as you remain eligible and have not exhausted your state benefits," Gamez said.

If you need some help finding those jobs or figuring out where to start, the TWC is here to help.

"The Texas Workforce Commission has partnered with metrics learning to help Texas residents brush up on skills to prepare for better employment opportunities," Gamez said. "The metrics online learning platform provides Texas free online job readiness courses."

This includes going to important job fairs, both in person and virtual.

"Workforce development boards across Texas are sponsoring job fairs virtually and in person to help connect job seekers with employment opportunities," Gamez said.