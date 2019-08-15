The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is encouraging the public to reduce electric use on August 15 between 3 and 7 p.m.

High temperatures across the state have caused ERCOT to issue the warning as the demand has increased above the electrical supply.

Texans will be notified once the conservation alert has been lifted.

Here are some tips to conserve energy:

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 to 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.) especially during peak demand hours.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

