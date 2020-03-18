LUBBOCK, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was produced at an earlier date explaining how to "flaten the curve."

The City of Lubbock has confirmed two cases of COVID-19.

According to a statement from the city, both are travel-related cases, but not related to one another.

"The Department of Public Health is working to identify recent contacts of the patients as well. This step identifies potential exposure risks," the statement read.

We're told the City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared with standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues.

The city said they will continue to monitor the virus and prepare for more local cases. They ask for the public to continue following proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.



A news conference with Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook was held on Tuesday.

